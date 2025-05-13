The Minnesota Timberwolves came into Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors with a 2-1 series lead, and they are now on the verge of going up 3-1 thanks to Anthony Edwards. Anthony Edwards is once again having a huge game, and he was on fire during the third quarter. He got off to a bit of a cold start in this one, but he is heating up, and the Timberwolves are feeling good.

This game was close in the first half, but the Timberwolves took complete control of the game in the third quarter. It is looking like they will head back to Minnesota with a 3-1 series lead.

This story will be updated with more information