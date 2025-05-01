The Golden State Warriors are heading back home for Game 6 against the Houston Rockets after failing to close out the series on Wednesday night in Houston. The Rockets led from wire to wire in a dominant 131-116 victory to force that Game 6 and keep their season alive for at least 48 more hours.

The Rockets played very well in this game and were clearly very desperate to keep the season going. They flew around on defense, executed on offense and got out in transition. However, in truth, the Warriors were essentially a complete no-show in this blowout loss.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr took the blame for that performance, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Related Golden State Warriors NewsArticle continues below
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center.
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun joins Nikola Jokic in exclusive playoff club
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) celebrates with center Alperen Sengun (28) while Golden State Warriors calls timeout in the first quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun gets face-to-face with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler land in unwanted NBA history in Game 5 blowout

“I didn't have them ready to play clearly, Kerr said, per Slater. “Committed three fouls in the first two minutes of the game and they were 13-for-13 from the line in the first quarter. We can't come out with that lack of defensive focus and energy and expect to beat a great team on their home floor in a closeout game. They took it to us, they were awesome tonight. We've gotta be better.”

Right from the opening tip, you could sense that the Rockets were the more desperate team. Stephen Curry only finished with 13 points and was the only Warriors starter that finished in double figures before Kerr pulled the plug and emptied the bench with nearly six minutes to go in the third quarter.

That may have been a smart move by the four-time champion head coach to allow his starters to reset and rest before Game 6, which is in under 48 hours on Friday night. The Warriors will need Curry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of their top players to be playing their best in order to close it out back at home. If they can't get the job done on Friday, all of the 3-1 demons in Golden State will come racing back ahead of a possible Game 7 in Houston.