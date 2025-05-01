The Golden State Warriors are heading back home for Game 6 against the Houston Rockets after failing to close out the series on Wednesday night in Houston. The Rockets led from wire to wire in a dominant 131-116 victory to force that Game 6 and keep their season alive for at least 48 more hours.

The Rockets played very well in this game and were clearly very desperate to keep the season going. They flew around on defense, executed on offense and got out in transition. However, in truth, the Warriors were essentially a complete no-show in this blowout loss.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr took the blame for that performance, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr: “I didn’t have them ready to play clearly.” He said there was a halftime conversation with Draymond Green to give the starters five minutes to make a run and pull the plug if they didn’t pic.twitter.com/BThLDI51SL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I didn't have them ready to play clearly, Kerr said, per Slater. “Committed three fouls in the first two minutes of the game and they were 13-for-13 from the line in the first quarter. We can't come out with that lack of defensive focus and energy and expect to beat a great team on their home floor in a closeout game. They took it to us, they were awesome tonight. We've gotta be better.”

Right from the opening tip, you could sense that the Rockets were the more desperate team. Stephen Curry only finished with 13 points and was the only Warriors starter that finished in double figures before Kerr pulled the plug and emptied the bench with nearly six minutes to go in the third quarter.

That may have been a smart move by the four-time champion head coach to allow his starters to reset and rest before Game 6, which is in under 48 hours on Friday night. The Warriors will need Curry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of their top players to be playing their best in order to close it out back at home. If they can't get the job done on Friday, all of the 3-1 demons in Golden State will come racing back ahead of a possible Game 7 in Houston.