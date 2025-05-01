The Golden State Warriors were thoroughly dominated in Game 5 by the Houston Rockets, but Game 6 is quickly approaching, and one reporter thinks Golden State head coach Steve Kerr may have a “tweak” coming to the Warriors' lineup.

After a poor night by Buddy Hield, who is now 3-for-11 from 3-point range over the last two games, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami gave his read on how Kerr may adjust heading into a crucial Game 6 at home.

“If Kerr makes a rotation tweak for Game 6, I think it'll be Moses Moody back into the starting lineup over Hield,” Kawakami wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Moody's shot isn't falling, but he's GSWs' most complete option on the wing next to Butler. If they're going to keep winning, it'll likely be with Moody playing well.”

Hield started the last two games, seemingly in response to a hot shooting night in Game 3, during which Hield came off the bench to score 17 points, knock down five 3-pointers, and play solid defense. He played 29 minutes that game, nearly the combined total of his playing time in Games 1 and 2. Hield played 30 minutes in Game 5 but failed to be as effective from beyond the arc; he finished the game 3-of-9 on 3-pointers.

Moody, on the other hand, saw his playing time more than cut in half in Game 4; after playing around 25 minutes per game over the first three games of the series, Moody played just 12 minutes in the Warriors' last home game. Despite the team's poor performance otherwise, Moody did play well in Game 5, scoring 25 points (on 9-of-18 shooting and 3-of-7 beyond the arc) and grabbing 9 rebounds.

Whether Hield or Moody gets the nod for Game 6, it is expected to be another dogfight between the Warriors and Rockets. The series has been littered with on-court scuffles and confrontations, with several players picking up technical and flagrant fouls over the first five games. In fact, even with Golden State losing handily, reserve guard Pat Spencer earned an ejection for headbutting Alperen Sengun in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

Game 6 in the Warriors-Rockets series is set for a 6 p.m. PT tipoff tomorrow in San Francisco. If the Warriors lose, Game 7 will be back in Houston on Sunday night.