Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield caught some heat from head coach Steve Kerr after ignoring an open Stephen Curry during Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Kerr didn’t waste time, calling Hield out from the sidelines with a sharp, playful roast that quickly drew attention.

The Warriors had no trouble cruising past the Kevin Durant-less Suns, but that didn’t stop Steve Kerr from getting fired up when Buddy Hield failed to find Steph Curry on a possession. During a timeout, Kerr jokingly “reintroduced” Hield to Curry, making it clear—even in jest—that you don’t miss the chance to feed the league’s best shooter.

“Buddy, that's Steph. Steph Curry,” Kerr told Hield while pointing to Stephen Curry sitting on the bench. “Steph, Buddy Hield. I want you guys to meet each other. … Say hello to Steph, he's the greatest shooter in the history of the world, wide open.”

But Kerr quickly broke character, sharing a laugh and wrapping Hield in a hug—making it obvious the ribbing was all in fun. “I love you, Buddy,” Kerr said with a grin, defusing the moment with warmth.

Buddy Hield is a lethal shooter in his own right and ranks among the NBA’s top threats from beyond the arc. Still, he occasionally overlooks open teammates and shifts into isolation mode, which can test the patience of those around him. Kerr made it a point to remind him that when someone like Stephen Curry is wide open—arguably the greatest shooter the game has ever known—the ball has to find him without hesitation.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors making light work of the Suns

In his 11th year at the helm, Steve Kerr continues to deliver viral moments both during games and in press conferences. Renowned for his witty and unfiltered mic’d-up segments, Kerr once again lightened the atmosphere while keeping his team locked in and focused on the task at hand.

Curry poured in 25 points and recorded a plus-31 rating in only 26 minutes as the Warriors steamrolled the Suns 133-95 in Phoenix on Tuesday. Golden State built a lead as large as 41 points and never fell behind by more than one.

Meanwhile, Hield had a quiet performance, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, and one assist.

The victory pushed the Suns to the brink of missing the playoffs and kept the Warriors firmly in the postseason mix. With three games left, the Warriors can still clinch a top-six spot by winning the rest of their schedule.

With only three games left—against the Spurs, Trail Blazers, and Clippers—Golden State finds itself locked in a four-way tie in the Western Conference standings alongside the Clippers, Nuggets, and Grizzlies.