As the Golden State Warriors blew out the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, 98-79, one interesting development of the game was the change in the starting lineup. With the Warriors' dominant start to the season, head coach Steve Kerr would speak about what the biggest highlight of the win over the Clippers was.

In what was a relatively low-scoring game, Golden State would be led by Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, who had 21 and 19 points, respectively, but the change in the starting lineup would be Quinten Post instead of Bradnin Poziemski. In the game, Post would record 12 points and eight rebounds, recording a game-high +34 on the floor, garnering the attention of Kerr, who said that the 25-year-old was the “story of the game,” according to 95.7 The Game.

“QP [Post] was the story of the game,” Kerr said. “Fearless out there, hit big shots, played great defense. Couldn't be happier for him or for us, getting Quintin late in the second round about a year and a half ago, he's turning into a really great player.”

"QP was the story of the game. Fearless, hit big shots, played great defense. Couldn't be happier for him." Steve Kerr on Quinten Post pic.twitter.com/y4qWesJ1bo — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 29, 2025

Warriors' Steve Kerr on how the lineups will look different

Article Continues Below

While Butler and the Warriors are making things look easier to start the season, their rotations are ones to watch, as, besides starting either Post or Podziemski, Kerr would mention how the usage for newcomer Al Horford would be. It looks like it will depend on the matchup for Kerr, likely going with Post against big men.

“This is going to be a pattern for us,” Kerr said. “I really just want to bring Al [Horford] off the bench. If he’s going to be 20 minutes, 20 to 25 minutes, I’d rather have him come off the bench and be able to close with him if we need to, like we did against Denver. So we’ll probably go back and forth between Quentin and BP [Brandin Podziemski] for now, just depending on what the center matchup looks like.”

“I thought BP was great,” Kerr continued. “I didn't play him enough in the first half. I think I only got him out there for nine minutes, and we missed his playmaking. So I gotta do a better job of doing what we did in the second half, which was finding lineups that could playmake a little bit more.”

At any rate, Golden State has started 4-1 and looks to keep it going on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.