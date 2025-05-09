Stephen Curry did not play in the 117-93 Game 2 loss versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Golden State Warriors superstar still managed to give some young fans an unforgettable memory just the same.

While heading to the locker room at halftime, Curry dapped up a couple of kids wearing Wolves shirts, via 95.7 The Game. The simple yet impactful gesture caused the two boys to go absolutely bonkers in excitement. Few athletes have the power to produce such jubilant reactions, but the greatest shooter of all-time has mesmerized multiple generations of NBA fans. Children are especially enamored by his uncanny ability to make 3-pointers from any spot on the court.

Although people justifiably lament aspects of the current game, no one can deny the revolutionary effect that No. 30 has had on modern basketball. Curry excelled at a skill so much that the rest of the league tried to emulate his style of play on their own rosters. However, the four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP is unlike any talent the sport has ever known.

Steph just made these kids night 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TOVsrOndUr

Do Warriors have any chance without Stephen Curry?

Beyond boasting limitless range, Curry is exceptional at driving to the basket and moves splendidly off the ball. The Warriors sorely missed his offensive excellence and defensive pressure-alleviating presence in Thursday's Western Conference Semifinals matchup. He sat on the bench with a hamstring injury, watching as his team struggled to keep pace with the home-team Timberwolves.

Golden State committed 20 turnovers, shot 28.1 percent from behind the 3-point line and were outscored 54-42 in the paint. The silver lining to the blowout defeat is that the high-flying Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench. The former No. 7 overall draft pick could be incredibly important going forward, particularity if the franchise's top star remains sidelined.

Although Stephen Curry was quiet in a few games during the Warriors' first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, he is still an undeniable force that demands significant attention from defenses. The 37-year-old is not immune to Father Time, however. At his age, his body will not recover as fast as he or the Warriors need it to, unfortunately.

There is no current timetable for his return. Despite the agony he surely felt by not suiting up for a postseason game, Curry should take satisfaction knowing that his mere acknowledgement made some youngsters go nuts. Golden State would love it if he can bottle up that aura and infuse it into the rest of the team ahead of Saturday's Game 3 battle in the Chase Center. The series is tied 1-1.