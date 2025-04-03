No team needed more help at the NBA trade deadline than the Golden State Warriors. With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green only able to do so much, plus the Dubs sinking in the standings, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and this front office pulled off a huge trade to bring in Jimmy Butler.

If it wasn't for Butler, the Warriors may not be positioned to make the playoffs. Since his arrival and his first appearance, Golden State has posted a 19-5 record. This team is 18-2 when Curry and Butler are on the court together.

After defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 behind Steph's 52-point night and gaining control of the 5-seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors now turn their attention to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday to keep their hopes for a top-four spot in the standings alive.

Before this matchup, Green spoke with ESPN's Malika Andrews about Butler's impact and how he has once more created championship hope for the Warriors.

“I can't necessarily lie to you and say I saw 18-2, but what I saw was who Jimmy Butler is. We already know who Steph Curry is and what he can do and how he can carry. But now you add a force like Jimmy, who is a force on both sides of the ball, when you look at that, I took a step back and was like, ‘Alright, what are the challenges here?'” Green told Andrews on Thursday. “He wants to win, and I know we want to win.

“So this is a match made in heaven.”

The Warriors have been a completely different team since Butler joined the organization, and he has helped bring out the best in both Curry and Green. Not only has Curry's efficiency and scoring been the best it has been all season, but Green suddenly finds himself in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year with his energy spiking.

Sometimes, all it takes is one change for a franchise to go from being out of the playoffs to becoming a legitimate championship threat. That change for the Warriors was acquiring Butler, and that is why Green is still believing that Golden State can make it to the NBA Finals for a chance to win a fifth title since 2015.

“I think this team has the ability to match different lineups,” Draymond Green stated. “When you look at all championship teams, they have abilities that if a team goes big, they can match it. If a team goes small, they can match that. They need a three-point shooting lineup? They can do that. They need an all-defensive lineup? They can go to that lineup. I just think the versatility of this roster with adding Jimmy Butler, and what it does against other matchups, it allows us to match up against anyone.

“That's what you need to win a championship.”

Butler and the Warriors will look to keep their positive momentum on Thursday night against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers.