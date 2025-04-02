Even with all the records and history he's made throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Stephen Curry continues to leave everyone amazed every time he steps foot on the court for the Golden State Warriors. Tuesday night was no different for Steph, as he once again propelled the Warriors to a win in grand fashion.

The Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 on Tuesday night in an important game regarding the playoff race in the Western Conference. Curry was determined to lead the Dubs to a win in this one on the road, and he put the team on his back with 52 points on 12-of-20 shooting from 3-point range. He also finished the game with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Aside from recording yet another masterclass performance, one in which he passed Rick Berry for the second-most 50-point games in Warriors history, Curry continued to rise on the NBA's all-time scorers list. This time, he passed the legendary Jerry West for 25th on the list.

Steph is now 74 points from passing Reggie Miller and moving further up the all-time list.

While entering the top 25 is impressive enough, the historical meaning of surpassing West is something that made Curry grateful and emotional after the game.

“I got a little emotional about that. That's special, obviously, in his memory. What he meant to our organization, to the league, to the world of basketball, to our organization when he worked here,” Curry stated in his postgame press conference. “You know, my relationship with Jonnie (West), and I got to talk to him after the game just to share a moment on what it meant for me, my family, and the entire West family. That is special.

“That's the logo, so (it's) very special. I'll keep that ball and put it in a good place.”

After defeating the Grizzlies, Golden State is now 44-31 on the season and a half-game above the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings with seven games remaining in the season.

Curry has been the driving force behind his team's success, and the Warriors are beginning to peak at the right time before the playoffs. Passing West is certainly something for Curry to be proud of and celebrate, but his main goal is to win another championship with Golden State.