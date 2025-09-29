The Golden State Warriors are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, which is slated to get underway in less than a month. On Sunday, the Warriors added to their roster by signing free agent big man Al Horford to a multi-year contract after he departed from the Boston Celtics.

24 hours later, Golden State was hosting its annual media day, and during his interview, star point guard Stephen Curry shared why he believes that this team still has what it takes to win despite its advanced age.

“We know when we're healthy and you're going toe to toe with anybody in the west, we feel like we have a good chance,” said Curry, per the NBA on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The “when we're healthy” caveat is a gigantic one for the Warriors, who have essentially all of their core players at age 35 or older, including Curry, who will turn 38 this season.

Curry himself was injured during the Warriors' 2025 playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, being forced to watch from the sidelines as his team failed to hold down the fort.

Can the Warriors stay competitive?

Immediately after acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at last year's trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors went on an impressive run, vaulting themselves back into the Western Conference playoff race and looking like a true title threat.

However, they faltered a bit down the stretch of the season, ultimately having to earn their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament, and narrowly avoided blowing a 3-1 lead to the Houston Rockets in the first round. By the time Curry went down with a hamstring injury in round two, the writing was already on the wall.

While the Warriors still seemingly have enough to compete when healthy, that is something that can no longer be counted upon given the collective age of the roster.

In any case, the Warriors are set to kick off their 2025-26 season on October 22 when they hit the road to take on Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers.