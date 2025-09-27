Recall that last February 5, the Warriors were clinging to ninth in the West. However, the trade for Jimmy Butler transformed their season. With Butler and Stephen Curry leading the charge, Golden State climbed to the No. 7 seed. They ousted Houston in a seven-game first-round thriller, and pushed into the conference semifinals before Curry’s hamstring injury derailed them against Minnesota. Though the run ended in disappointment, it proved the Warriors’ championship window remains wide open.

Offseason recap

This offseason, the franchise has been patient while restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga’s situation remains unresolved. Even so, the front office is eyeing depth additions, including free agent Al Horford to shore up the frontcourt. A reunion with defensive ace Gary Payton II also appears to be in the works. Both would reinforce a defense that already ranked seventh in the league last season. Recall that they allowed just 111.0 points per 100 possessions. Golden State also added two intriguing second-round picks: forward Alex Toohey and guard Will Richard. They flashed scoring instincts in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. With Curry, Butler, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield, and Brandin Podziemski returning, the Warriors once again profile as a Western Conference contender.

Here we will look at and discuss the Golden State Warriors player in danger of losing starting job in 2025-26 training camp.

Brandin Podziemski’s steady ascent

Among the Warriors’ young core, no one is better positioned to break out into the big time this season than Brandin Podziemski. The 6'4 guard has already proven himself as more than just a role player. Two years ago, he emerged as a do-it-all spark plug. He finished with 17 games of at least 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. That was second only to Victor Wembanyama among first-year players.

Expectations were understandably high heading into his second season. However, Podziemski got off to a cold start. Critics began to question his long-term shooting reliability. Then he found his rhythm and knocked down 41.4 percent of his triples the rest of the way. By season’s end, he was averaging career-bests in points (11.7) and effective field goal percentage (53.7 percent).

Catching fire when it mattered most

What made Podziemski’s growth even more impressive was the timing. As the Warriors battled for playoff positioning in April, he elevated his game to another level. Over eight games that month, he averaged 17.4 points per contest while shooting a blistering 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. In the postseason, he scored a playoff-high 26 points in a pivotal Game 4 win over Houston. He then topped that with 28 in Game 5 against Minnesota.

Those moments cemented his reputation as a fearless performer on the biggest stage. Podziemski showed he could thrive under pressure. That has made him an invaluable piece alongside Curry and Butler. That ability to rise in crunch time will only boost his confidence heading into Year 3.

Well-rounded impact on both ends

Podziemski’s breakout potential isn’t just about scoring. He has become one of the Warriors’ most well-rounded players. He can fill gaps wherever the team needs. Last season, Podziemski contributed 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while maintaining strong efficiency. Those numbers speak to his versatility as both a shooter and facilitator.

What separates him further is his rebounding prowess for a guard. This enables him to often spark transition opportunities for Golden State. Combine that with his willingness to defend bigger wings and his relentless energy, and it’s easy to see why Kerr trusts him in critical moments.

Ready for a bigger role

The Warriors’ roster construction makes Podziemski’s expanded role almost inevitable. Note that Curry will turn 37 this season, and Butler is managing his own workload. As such, Kerr will need a reliable third option who can carry stretches of the offense. Podziemski fits the bill perfectly. His growth as a facilitator means he can run secondary actions. This means freeing Curry from constant ball-handling duties. His shooting provides spacing for Butler’s drives and Draymond’s playmaking.

Podziemski’s solid metrics suggest he’s more than capable of scaling up. With his growing confidence, he has the chance to become a nightly double-digit scorer who contributes across the board.

Star in the making

Golden State’s championship hopes hinge on health and depth. Curry and Butler will lead, Green will anchor the defense, and Hield will provide shooting. However, Podziemski’s emergence as a two-way force could be the swing factor. If he becomes a consistent 15-point scorer who rebounds, facilitates, the Warriors immediately gain the kind of depth they’ve lacked in recent years.

For a franchise determined to maximize the twilight of Curry’s career, Podziemski’s breakout could be the spark that pushes them back into true title contention.

Brandin Podziemski has been building toward this moment since the day he arrived in Golden State. He’s overcome early struggles and established himself as a trusted piece in Kerr’s rotation. Now, Podziemski is ready to shock the world with an explosive breakout 2025-26 season.