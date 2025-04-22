The Golden State Warriors recently went up 1-0 in their matchup with the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While it wasn't a great offensive game for Golden State overall, the Warriors saw an elite performance from Stephen Curry, who quickly put to rest any lingering doubt from his three-point game against the Rockets toward the end of the regular season.

One person who has gotten an up close and personal look at Curry's greatness over the last few years is Moses Moody, who hit a big three of his own down the stretch on Sunday to seal the win vs the Rockets.

Recently, Moody got 100% candid on how the greatness of Curry has now become somewhat normalized.

“It's sad to say, but it's really become kind of normal around here. You see it so much and it's still amazing — the same thing I've been watching since middle school,” said Moody, per Steiny & Guru on 95.7 The Game.

Indeed, Curry has been mesmerizing the NBA landscape with his shooting ability for well over a decade now to the point where it's no longer particularly surprising to see him pull up and bury shots from near half court.

A big win for the Warriors

Despite being the seventh seed, many pundits predicted the Warriors to win their matchup vs the two seed Rockets due to their experience, and the fact that they've been playing elite basketball since their trade deadline acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors gave credence to those pundits on Sunday with an incredible defensive display against a Rockets team that showcased every bit of their youth and inexperience on the big stage.

Making matters even more encouraging for the Warriors was that key role players like Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski didn't contribute a whole lot offensively, and they were still able to cruise to a double-digit victory.

The Warriors will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in this series with Game 2, which is slated to get underway on Wednesday evening, once again from Houston.