The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will play on Saturday night, however, Jonathan Kuminga is listed on the injury report. So, is Kuminga playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Kuminga has dealt with injuries this season, but he recently made his debut with the Hawks. Overall, he has played three games with Atlanta since being traded to the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors before the deadline in February.

Here's everything we know about Jonathan Kuminga's injury status for tonight's game vs. the 76ers.

Jonathan Kuminga's injury status vs. 76ers

Kuminga is listed as questionable due to left knee inflammation, according to the NBA injury report.

The 32-31 Hawks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the 76ers are 34-28 and in sixth place in the conference. Saturday night's matchup should be a competitive affair between the Eastern Conference teams. Kuminga's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game.

As for the question of if Jonathan Kuminga is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is maybe.

Hawks injury report

The Hawks have four players listed on the injury report.

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee inflammation): Questionable

RayJ Dennis (G League two-way): Doubtful

Keshon Gilbert (G League two-way): Doubtful

Asa Newell (G League on assignment): Doubtful

76ers injury report

The 76ers have five players listed on the injury report.