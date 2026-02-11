The Houston Rockets took care of the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of their back-to-back against each other, and they'll be looking to do the same thing a day later. Coming into the second matchup, the Rockets have some players on the injury report, one of whom includes Alperen Sengun, who's dealing with a left lower leg contusion.

Sengun had a solid game against the Clippers in the first game, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. He was key in the win, and the hope is that he's able to play in this matchup as well.

Here is his status before the game.

Alperen Sengun's injury status vs. Clippers

Sengun is listed as probable against the Clippers, which means he'll most likely be suiting up for the game. Sengun is having an All-Star season, and he was recently added to the roster as an injury replacement for Stephen Curry.

The Rockets have needed Sengun this season, and alongside Kevin Durant, they've been a strong duo. It's led them to being near the top teams in the Western Conference, and there is still enough time in the season for them to keep climbing the standings.

They have had some injuries throughout the season, including the latest one being Steven Adams, who will be out for the rest of the year. Fred VanVleet has been out for the season after tearing his ACL in the offseason, but there is still hope that he can return if the Rockets are in the postseason.

With not a real veteran point guard available on the team, Sengun has taken some of the responsibility of making plays for his teammates, which he has made look easy at times. Hopefully, he can stay healthy throughout the rest of the season so the Rockets can make a run in the postseason.