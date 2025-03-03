The Houston Rockets are bolstering their roster ahead of the final push for the playoffs. And head coach Ime Udoka is luring in a former first round talent via NBA free agency.

The franchise agreed to bring in David Roddy, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting the transaction Monday. The NBA insider Charania added further context into the move.

“Former first-round pick David Roddy has agreed on a two-way NBA deal with the Houston Rockets, his agents at Wasserman told ESPN,” Charania said. “Roddy has averaged 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds across three NBA seasons and 165 games.”

Houston additionally makes the move amid some brutal injury news. The Rockets also cut guard Cody Zeller a day ago.

The 23-year-old Roddy entered the league as the 23rd overall pick in 2022. The Philadelphia 76ers took him in after a stellar career with Colorado State.

Former first round bounced around NBA before Rockets move

Roddy, unfortunately, has become an NBA journeyman since his first round selection.

The 76ers traded him away on draft night. Roddy joined Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies. Philly landed De'Anthony Melton in return. Roddy signed his rookie contract on July 2, 2022. But he didn't make his league debut until Oct. 19 of that year. He grabbed only two rebounds against the New York Knicks in the 115-112 overtime win. He once dropped 24 points on the Dallas Mavericks on March 11, 2023.

Roddy eventually bounced around the league. He got traded a second time — this time Memphis working a deal with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets in a three-way trade. Roddy landed with the Suns in this deal. But his time in Phoenix lasted between Feb. 8, 2024 to July 29 of the same year.

The Atlanta Hawks intervened and traded for Roddy. E.J. Liddell arrived to Phoenix in return. Atlanta waived Roddy, though, on Feb. 7 of this year.

Roddy played in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. He eventually signed a two-way contract with the 76ers. But he got waived on Feb 28 after the franchise added Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Houston now adds a 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward presence to aid its playoff push. The Rockets sit at fifth in the Western Conference standings at 37-23 overall.