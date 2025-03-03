The Houston Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Alperen Sengun is on the injury report alongside Fred VanVleet, with Sengun listed as questionable and VanVleet ruled out. Sengun is dealing with lower back soreness, while VanVleet has a strained right ankle. Sengun is coming off a double-double (30 points, 10 rebounds) in a 113-103 win against the Sacramento Kings. Here's everything we know about Alperen Sengun's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder.

Alperen Sengun injury status vs. Thunder

Given that Alperen Sengun is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that it could go either way in terms of him suiting up against the Thunder. Fred VanVleet has been a fixture on the injury report these days, missing only one game in February, when the Rockets lost 110-98 against the Brooklyn Nets. VanVleet played for 17 minutes before leaving the game injured.

This should be a big-time matchup between the Thunder and Rockets. Once they secured second place in the Western Conference, the Rockets plateaued after the All-Star break in February, losing five of their last ten games. However, Houston won its last three. They are in fifth place with a 37-23 record. Meanwhile, the Thunder are also hunting for their fourth consecutive win.

Sengun's scoring took a slight dip in February (18.0 points per game), but his rebounding increased to an average of 11.4 per game. He also turned in seven double-doubles in nine tries. The season series between the Rockets and Thunder is tied, 2-2. After the Rockets defeated the Thunder 119-116 on December 1, Oklahoma City returned the favor in a 111-96 win less than two weeks later on December 14.

Amen Thompson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks scored 14 points. Sengun recorded a typical double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds).

However, the answer to whether Alperen Sengun will play tonight against the Thunder is maybe.

Rockets injury report

Adams Stevens (questionable) — Left ankle soreness

Dillon Brooks (questionable) — Right knee contusion

Tari Eason (questionable) — Left lower leg injury

Alperen Sengun (questionable) — Lower back soreness

Amen Thompson (questionable) — Right shoulder soreness

Fred VanVleet (OUT) — Right ankle strain