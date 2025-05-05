The Houston Rockets' season ended in a 103-89 Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors, where Stephen Curry shined in the second half before congratulating forward Amen Thompson for an impressive performance. Perhaps a silver lining for Rockets fans enduring their exit to the Warriors. Thompson's 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds, and three assists led Houston in its first-round series finale. It also earned acknowledgement from Curry.

After the game, Curry approached Thompson before sharing words with the second-year forward, per 95.7 The Game's X, formerly Twitter.

Steph gives Amen Thompson his props after a great series for the youngster 👏 pic.twitter.com/g0oxNwYem4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors' Stephen Curry flirted with a triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) in the win and finished with two steals and two blocks, but Buddy Hield's 33 points on 12-of-15 attempts, including 9-of-11 from deep, stole the show. Jimmy Butler (20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) was also phenomenal.

Alperen Sengun added 21 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, Fred VanVleet turned in 17 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, and Thompson also finished with one steal and one block.

Thompson's impressive performance left a lasting impression as the Rockets head into the offseason. While some anticipate drastic changes are on the horizon, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins says Amen is untouchable in terms of a potential trade this summer.

“When it comes to the off season and trade talks… Amen Thompson definitely better be untouchable,” Perkins said. “That young man is Special.”

Thompson's Game 7 has others referring to him as the Rockets' franchise player ahead of a crucial offseason for Houston.

Ime Udoka's blunt take after Rockets' Game 7 loss

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka says his team buckled under pressure. The bright lights of Game 7 against the four-time champion Warriors got the best of the home team as Buddy Hield and the Warriors got a quick start in the first half.

After the game, Udoka discussed his team's growth throughout 2024-25.

“You look at big picture and the growth that we made, we just said no moral victories or whatever, we could be much more consistent, but getting to the two seed, and 50 whatever wins, and the growth the guys have shown, kind of have a blueprint for whatever we want to be,” Udoka said. “And the standard on a year-to-year basis. But all of that doesn't really matter when you go out with a chance to move on, obviously, and advance, and kind of lay an egg in our last game. It's going to sting for a minute.”

All eyes will be on the Rockets as they'll look to improve over the summer.