Amen Thompson, the Houston Rockets’ super-athletic third-year wing, delivered one of Wednesday night’s defining highlights when he detonated at the rim for an emphatic poster over San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet, a moment that immediately reverberated across the league. The play sent the broadcast into chaos and further underscored Thompson’s growing impact as an elite finisher at the basket.

Earlier in the matchup, another highlight showed Alperen Sengun hitting the 22-year-old on a perfectly timed cut, which he finished through traffic for a tough and-one jam. The sequence reinforced the on-court chemistry between the two and stood out as a bright spot in the Rockets’ 111–99 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night.

From there, the game itself became a study in contrast between flashes of dominance and late-game frustration. Houston had a slight advantage going into the fourth quarter, but the Spurs' defensive adjustments led to a decisive change in momentum. Victor Wembanyama anchored the shift, overwhelming the paint and altering possessions on both ends while fueling an 11–0 run that flipped the contest. Wembanyama finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks, numbers that reflected just how much control the Spurs seized down the stretch.

Despite the outcome, Thompson remained the Rockets’ most dynamic presence for much of the night. He consistently pressured the rim through the first three quarters, attacking in transition and cutting decisively off the ball. His poster dunk over Kornet later in the third quarter briefly pushed the team ahead and crystallized the leap the third-year wing is making as a physical force. Earlier, his chemistry with Sengun surfaced again on a sharp cut that resulted in a tough and-one finish at the rim.

He finished with a team-high 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but the closing stretch exposed some growing pains. As the Spurs packed the paint, the Rockets’ offense slowed, and Thompson became more deferential rather than attacking. Even so, the night reinforced his elite athletic ceiling, with late-game consistency remaining the next step.