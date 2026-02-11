Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson may have fallen short of making it to his first-ever All-Star Game, but he continues to show that he is one of the league's brightest young studs.

Thompson helped the Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 10-295, at Toyota Center on Tuesday. They improved to 33-9, including 18-6 at home.

In the third quarter, the 23-year-old Thompson woke up the crowd with a nasty highlight. Jabari Smith Jr. missed his jumper as the shot clock was winding down, but Thompson climbed the ladder for the putback slam over Kris Dunn.

He finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and six rebounds.

Thompson is one of the NBA's most athletic players. He makes everything look so effortless on both ends with his speed, length, and leaping ability. While he can be erratic at times, he remains a key piece for Houston, which has transformed him into a ball-handler.

Thompson has embraced the role, improving his playmaking in his third year. He is averaging career-highs across the board: 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals.

The Clippers tried to mount a comeback in the final quarter, but the Rockets staved them off by erecting a 12-point lead with six minutes to go, punctuated by Reed Sheppard's three-pointer.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, although he struggled from the field at 8-of-22. He added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Alperen Sengun provided support with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

The Rockets will battle the Clippers again on Wednesday, and expect Thompson to play with the same level of energy.