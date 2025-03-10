The Houston Rockets are still fighting hard for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but their hopes of doing so were dealt a huge blow in the aftermath of their 146-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Rising star Amen Thompson, who's been playing some of the best two-way basketball in the league as of late, is set to miss 10 to 14 days after suffering a right ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The circumstances surrounding Thompson's injury are rather unfortunate. The Rockets had already secured the win against the Pelicans on Saturday, but with the 22-year-old forward nearing the first triple-double of his career, he was left in to try and secure the feat. Thompson didn't even secure the triple-double, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists before landing on Karlo Matkovic's foot and turning his ankle following a midrange floater attempt.

I am actually speaking with @GameInjuryDoc getting answers for my article later today but I wanted to give my quick thoughts on Amen injury. On one hand I understand where Udoka was coming from leaving him in. You want to reward your players and triple doubles are an… pic.twitter.com/vZpjzxOQLN — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Fred VanVleet already dealing with an ankle injury of his own, the Rockets' depth will be tested. There is now a huge playmaking void on the roster, and Aaron Holiday will have to step in and take on a larger role — especially with Reed Sheppard also dealing with a right thumb fracture that will keep him out for four weeks.

This turn of events for the Rockets will call into question the coaching decision to leave Thompson out on the court during a blowout against one of the league's worst teams.

Rockets should watch their six

The Rockets may be righting the ship a little by winning two consecutive games, but they have to be very wary of the teams behind them in the standings. They only have a three-game lead over the hard-charging Golden State Warriors for the fifth spot, and their injury woes will be the ultimate test of whether or not they're ready to handle the pressure that comes with expectations.

Amen Thompson's injury is such a huge blow; not only is he the team's best defender, he has also been emerging as a playmaking hub alongside Alperen Sengun. His athleticism also makes a lot of things happen for the Rockets on the hardwood, and for the next two weeks, Houston will have to find a way to survive.