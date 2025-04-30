While the Houston Rockets have not yet been eliminated from the playoffs as they currently trail the Golden State Warriors, 3-1, in their opening round series, they are primed to make a potential major offseason trade. With the Rockets potentially hunting for a star player for them to take the next step, it will almost assuredly cost them some of their prized young players. But if rumors are to be believed, Amen Thompson is one player the Rockets consider untouchable in trade talks, as per Tim McMahon of ESPN.

“The evaluation of the initial playoff experience for the Rockets’ rising young stars will be an important element of those internal discussion,” McMahon writes. “A blockbuster trade would require the Rockets to give up some of that young talent, although Houston has made it known to other front offices that Thompson is considered untouchable.”

As the Rockets compete against the Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs, Amen Thompson has been a bit of a revelation, showing why he would be coveted in potential trade talks.

Through four career playoff games, Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. In the Rockets’ Game 4 loss to the Warriors, he finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 7-of-12 from the field. He’s also been one of the team’s top defensive players.

During Thompson’s breakout second season in the NBA, he’s drawn comparisons to future Hall of Famers. Originally selected by the Rockets with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he’s arguably the one young player on the team’s roster with the most potential.

During the regular season, Thompson appeared in 69 games, including 42 starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 55.7 percent shooting from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Obviously Thompson’s three-point percentage efficiency will need to improve. But he’s got all the makings of being a versatile wing threat who can lock up defensively. It’s no wonder why the Rockets would consider him off limits in potential trade talks.