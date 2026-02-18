The Houston Rockets’ Kevin Durant has never been known to shy away from posting exactly how he feels on social media. However, this time around, he has been accused of using a burner account on X to criticize multiple of his current and former teammates.

And if Bill Simmons had to bet his life on it, he would say that the account in question does actually belong to KD.

“If I had to put my life on if one way or the other, I’d bet yes. Triple double cocaine bear is one of the funniest things anyone has written on any platform in the last 30 years and I don’t think that we’ll ever find out the true answer. It could be a combo of some real stuff with some AI stuff. And that is the problem is 2026. Always trying to decipher what’s real,” he said on The Bill Simmons podcast, eventually claiming that KD might not be “worth it” for the Rockets despite still being good enough.

Article Continues Below

“I loved how they were playing the first six weeks and I really felt like it was the perfect team for him and he was a leader but they also had a lot of different ways to go, but what you’re describing basically is when do you hit the Chris Paul zone of people are just like yeah, we’re good. You’re not worth it basically. But with Chris Paul that happened because he wasn’t good enough anymore,” Simmons claimed.

The account in question, @gethigher77, has posted several comments of late criticizing KD’s current and former teammates such as Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker. However, Durant himself has publicly dismissed the speculation.

Speaking after a Rockets practice, KD described the conversation as social media noise and emphasized his focus on the season, noting that his relationship with teammates remains intact and that the team’s preparation has not been disrupted, per Basketball News.