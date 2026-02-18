Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant found himself in the headlines again after fans claimed that he was behind a burner account that trashed his former and current teammates in a group chat.

While it is most probably untrue—and difficult to prove—Durant has a history of using a different account to defend himself from critics on social media.

Some feel that the two-time Finals MVP is very sensitive, especially when it comes to his legacy, even though he is already a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame in the future.

The Ringer's Raheem Palmer revealed that Durant sent him a private message two years ago to discuss his impact on the NBA and a multitude of other topics.

“KD jumped in my DMs on Memorial Day Weekend two years ago and argued with me for hours about his legacy, how Bill Simmons, Stephen A. Smith, and Zach Lowe hate on him, the media telling lies, being better than Steph Curry, my view of him, the (Golden State) Warriors, and so many other things,” wrote Palmer on X.

“I’ll never leak our convo because that’s corny to me, but I’ve come to respect how much he cares about all of this.”

The 37-year-old Durant's legacy is already secure, even if he does not win another title. He has often said he simply wants to hoop.

While he is notorious for clapping back at critics, the 16-time All-Star explained that he is just responding to their energy, adding that he enjoys interacting with the fans.

“He’s human, and he’s not any more capable than the rest of us to be impacted by discourse surrounding him despite being rich and famous,” added Palmer.

Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his first season with the Rockets.