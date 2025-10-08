Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant addressed rumors about a possible reunion with former teammate Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, which tips off in two weeks.

Appearing on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, Durant was asked about speculation linking the unsigned veteran guard to Houston.

“I have no clue. I haven’t asked anybody about that – I heard that too,” Durant said. “I haven’t. It hasn’t been brought to my desk at all. And usually when stuff like that happens, it’s pretty loud. But I haven’t really heard it outside like the fans on the internet.”

When asked if a reunion would be appealing, Durant praised Westbrook’s career and expressed support for his former teammate’s future in the league.

“Yeah, Russ is a legend. I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now and I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his terms so yeah, that would be dope,” Durant said. “But it’s not my decision – leave that up to whoever makes those decisions for now.”

Durant, 37, was traded to the Rockets this summer from the Phoenix Suns as part of a historic seven-team deal. The blockbuster trade included Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and Khaman Maluach being sent to Phoenix, along with several draft picks. The move reshaped Houston’s roster as the franchise looks to build a contender around Durant and Alperen Şengün.

Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three-point range across 62 games for the Suns.

Kevin Durant addresses Russell Westbrook rumors as Rockets search for guard help

Westbrook, meanwhile, remains unsigned as the preseason continues. The 36-year-old guard averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game with the Denver Nuggets in 2024-25, appearing in 75 games with 36 starts. He shot 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from three while logging 27.9 minutes per contest.

The possibility of Westbrook joining Houston gained traction after starting point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL during a team minicamp. VanVleet, 31, averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game last season while shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from three. He helped lead the Rockets to a 52-30 record and the second seed in the Western Conference before they fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games during the first round of the playoffs.

Durant and Westbrook previously played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2016, a run highlighted by a trip to the 2012 NBA Finals alongside James Harden. Westbrook also had a brief stint with the Rockets during the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game before being traded to Washington the following year.

The Rockets opened preseason play with a 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and will host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Houston is set to open its regular season against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock.