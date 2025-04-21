Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets have a tough assignment in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While they are the higher seed in their series matchup at No. 2 against the No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and the Dubs are always going to be a tough out.

Perhaps to help improve the chances of his team taking down Golden State, Dillon Brooks showed up on Sunday night at Toyota Center in Houston with an eye-catching hairstyle that sported the Rockets' logo, which, as noted by the NBA's official X account, was inspired by former high-flying NBA guard/forward Gerald Green.

Dillon Brooks matched Gerald Green's Rockets logo braid from 2017 🔥 Brooks, HOU host GSW in Game 1 action on TNT at 9:30pm/et! pic.twitter.com/ZXCL5q8af6 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rockets fans surely remember that time in 2017 when Green had his hair braided to show the team's logo after putting pen to paper to sign with Houston in 2017.

Sure enough, fans have all sorts of reactions to the Dillon Brooks' hair ahead of the series-opening game against Golden State.

“His hairstylist cooked,” an X account commented.

“Doesn't that hurt tho? Like the hair pulling so much to do that?” wondered a social media user.

Via a different commenter: “So who’s winning and in how many games cuz Rockets ain’t an easy team to pass off and Warriors are somewhat fine since they still have Steph.”

“Hair don’t win games! Just sayin,’” one shared his thoughts on Dillon Brooks' hair.

“Full circle moment with the braid!” a fan commented.

“As a balding white male, I can’t even fathom how this is done but man I’m jealous 🤣🤣,” chimed in an X user.

Of course, it takes more than just a specially braided hair to defeat the Warriors. Back in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Houston lost three times in five meetings with the Warriors. For what it's worth, Houston scored the win in the final matchup via a 106-96 score at Chase Center in San Francisco on April 6.

In that game, Dillon Brooks led Houston with 24 points to go with three rebounds and two assists while shooting 10-for-13 from the field. And speaking of “Green,” Jalen Green had 21 points in that game. Worth noting as well was the Rockets holding Curry to only three points on a brutal 1-for-10 shooting from the floor and 1-for-8 from behind the arc.