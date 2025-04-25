Fans expected physicality and testiness in the NBA playoffs showdown between the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets and No. 7 Golden State Warriors, but tension could be nearing a boiling point following Jimmy Butler's pelvic injury.

Defensive stalwart Amen Thompson collided into an airborne Butler during the first quarter of Houston's Game 2 win. The veteran wing landed hard on his tailbone and is officially questionable for Saturday's Game 3. Many Warriors fans called the young talent “dirty” for what they deemed to be a deliberate act. The Rockets are vehemently challenging that claim, however.

Dillon Brooks defended his teammate and instead shifted blame toward newly crowned Hustle Award winner Draymond Green.

“I think the dirty player is Draymond giving him a little push as regular basketball players do, and Jimmy's flying in the air for a rebound and stuff happens,” Brooks told the media, via ClutchPoints. “Amen's not a dirty player…. We're not worried about that. We're on to the next game, and we hope Jimmy can get better.”

"I think the dirty player is Draymond giving him a little push… We hope Jimmy can get better." Dillon Brooks on people calling Amen Thompson 'dirty' for his foul on Jimmy Butler in Rockets-Warriors Game 2

Was this just a freak accident?

Green and Thompson were fighting for a rebound prior to the Butler collision. There was definite contact, but fans will argue on whether it resulted in the latter falling forwards and into the Warriors' two-way force. Brooks himself, despite labeling Green as the culprit in this specific incident, essentially chalked up the mishap to the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Regardless of where people stand on the topic, they should agree that neither Brooks, Green nor Thompson have much credibility when it comes to refuting “dirty” allegations. Heck, one could even throw these three guys in the classic Spider-Man finger-pointing meme. At one time or another, they have all exhibited aggression on the court that goes beyond questionable.

Though, in this case, is it possible that misfortune just struck? There will not be a consensus reached on that question. But what fans should be in lockstep on is that this series now has a whole new element attached to it. Eyes will be fixed to the television to see if there is additional controversy in Game 3. Buckle up.