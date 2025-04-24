The Houston Rockets were able to tie the series against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2, winning 109-94. It was a game that the Rockets controlled from the beginning of the game, and they definitely started to take off once Jimmy Butler went out early with a pelvic contusion. The Warriors then had to go to battle without one of their top players, but they weren't able to get the job done.

Toward the end of the game, Draymond Green and Fred VanVleet were seen having a conversation, and both teams got in the middle of them. It was uncertain what the two were saying to each other at the moment, but somebody on Reddit claims that they heard what VanVleet said.

“I did hear the VanVleet-Draymond thing. VanVleet told Draymond [last night] ‘You better pray Jimmy’s back.' That what was said, with some other words in there,” the user said.

Butler has been a key piece for the Warriors since joining the team, and they have been one of the better teams in the league when he's on the court. Not having Butler will be a tough blow for the Warriors, and the hope is that his pelvic contusion isn't something that will keep him out for multiple games.

Rockets even the series 1-1 against the Warriors

The Rockets were able to come out of the gates swinging against the Warriors, and it was Jalen Green who had a big game, finishing with 38 points. These two teams are not fond of each other, so it's not a surprise when things get chippy here and there during the game. Green thought that things were calmer than they were in Game 1.

“I thought it was a little less physical than Game 1,” Green said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Though it may not have been as physical, Rockets fans were more vocal in Game 2, as they brought out the ‘F— you, Draymond' chants at one point.

“It's not original,” Green said via ESPN's Michael C. Wright. “I've been there before. Won a championship while it was happening. So yeah, it's not really original. Can't steal other people's s—; that belongs to Boston. So, I kind of just kept pushing.”

The Rockets will now have to go on the road for the next two games, and with Butler's injury status still up in the air, there's a chance that they can take advantage of his absence.