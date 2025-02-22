On Friday night, the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off yet again; two of their first three meetings went down to the wire, and they did not disappoint in the entertainment department in their fourth and final matchup of the season. In the end, it was the Rockets that came out on top, 121-115, thanks to an incredible 35-point performance from Jalen Green.

Green has been building a reputation for himself as someone who improves the deeper he gets into the season, and on Friday night, he showed how impactful he can be for the Rockets when he's at his best. He shot 12-24 from the field and 5-11 from deep, and it was his aggressive approach that fueled his team past a Timberwolves squad that was being carried all night long by Anthony Edwards, who had 25 points at the half and 34 points after three, only for him to finish with 37 after a struggle-filled fourth quarter.

Regardless, game recognizes game, and the Rockets needed every bit of Green's contributions to match Edwards'. In the end, all Green could do is praise both himself and Edwards, calling themselves two of the best young guards in today's game.

“I feel like I'm one of the best young guards in the league, and he's one of the best young guards in the league. He's a great player, and it was a good game tonight,” Green told SportsCenter.

Expand Tweet

Green has always had this immense belief in himself, and his confidence is starting to pay off in the way of more consistency for the Rockets. He may not be at Edwards' level yet from a consistency standpoint, but on Friday night, Green showed that he can go toe-to-toe against the Timberwolves star — and come out on top.

Rockets' young core shows out against the Timberwolves

What makes the Rockets' emergence as one of the best teams in the association is that it's their young core that's been doing the heavy lifting. Jalen Green's 35 points were supported by brilliant games from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, while Jabari Smith Jr., despite coming off the bench, had quite a big impact on the game.

Sengun had 24 points and 13 rebounds, functioning as the team's stabilizing force, while Thompson was as brilliant as ever, stuffing the stat sheet with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.