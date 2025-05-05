May 5, 2025 at 12:30 AM ET

The Houston Rockets watched Fred VanVleet deliver the hot hand behind the arc. But now many fans wonder if he'll return to the franchise following the NBA Playoffs exit Sunday. Ime Udoka faced the tough question about the sharpshooter's Houston future.

The Golden State Warriors ended the Rockets season 103-89 at the Toyota Center. Udoka now enters the offseason either running it back with VanVleet, or watch him sign a blockbuster deal elsewhere. The 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors will command significant attention in free agency.

Udoka wasted little time in addressing VanVleet's Rockets future. He made this strong statement postgame via NBA insider Michael Scotto.

“I think both sides want to be here and want him here,” Udoka began. “He’s a huge part of our growth. Love everything he’s done.”

Udoka dove into the effect the 31-year-old point guard handed a young Rockets team.

“Perfect combo of on and off ball for our guards and young guys to grow,” Udoka said. “I’d love to have him back, and I think the feeling’s mutual.”

Impact of Fred VanVleet on Rockets, Ime Udoka

VanVleet played on a Rockets team with a first-time NBA All-Star center and 23-year-old shooting guard. He formed chemistry with Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, respectively.

The 6-foot PG started in 60 games. He averaged only 14.1 points per game — but VanVleet scored 17 or more points in five of the seven games against the Warriors. That includes his 29-point outburst that forced Game 7 on Friday.

VanVleet even delivered a near 40-point outing during the regular season. He dropped 37 points on the Miami Heat on March 21 in the 102-98 win in South Beach.

The Rockets will attempt to court him and solidify a third season with “H-Town.” VanVleet averaged 17.4 PPG in his Rockets debut during the 2023-24 season. Re-adding him increases Houston's chances of returning to the postseason — including taking the next step and advancing out of the first round.