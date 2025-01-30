It's a Southwest Division showdown on Thursday evening as the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies meet at FedExForum. This is an important contest between two Western Conference contenders, but there are a couple of important players who have popped up on the injury report, including Ja Morant and Rockets big man Alperen Sengun. He is dealing with a left calf contusion heading into this matchup. Here's everything we know about Sengun's injury.

Alperen Sengun injury status vs Grizzlies

Sengun is listed as questionable, per the NBA's injury report. The Turkish-born center hasn't missed a single game in 2024-25 and has put together a career year, averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 49% shooting from the field. Sengun was reportedly active at shootaround this morning, however, which is a positive sign for his status vs the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old helped the Rockets grab a win on Tuesday evening over the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 boards. Jalen Green led the way with 25 points. Sengun has suited up in all 46 contests this season and has played a huge part in Houston's impressive campaign.

While calf injuries can be tricky, it's clearly not too serious if Sengun is practicing. Steven Adams, who is his backup, could be in line for more minutes if Sengun doesn't take the floor. However, Adams is also questionable with ankle soreness. If the big man is also unavailable, that'll mean more minutes for Jock Londale and Jeff Green.

The Rockets are in second place in the West with a 32-14 record and have won four in a row while going 8-2 in their last 10 games. As for the question is Alperen Sengun playing vs Grizzlies, the answer remains uncertain. We'll have a better idea closer to tipoff, which is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET. The Rockets could certainly use Sengun against the physical Jaren Jackson Jr.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sengun's status.