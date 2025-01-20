The Houston Rockets are having a great season this year, sitting at 28-13 as the second seed in the Western Conference, and a huge part of this success is thanks to 22-year-old center Alperen Sengun, who’s turning heads across the league. He’s averaging 19.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season, and because of his exceptional performances, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka says Turkish fans regard him as highly as Michael Jordan.

“All the losing they did before I got here, and now we are seeing some success. For the most part, I think he handles it well. According to what my coaches, who worked with him one-on-one during the summer, said, he is like Michael Jordan in Turkey. He faces a lot more when he goes home, so he is used to it now.” Udoka revealed before the Rockets' Saturday game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Being compared to Michael Jordan in your home country isn’t something most 22-year-olds deal with, but Sengun is taking it in stride. He’s already a national hero in Turkey, much like Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Greece or Luka Doncic in Slovenia. All of this isn't even new to Sengun, as he’s been in the spotlight since dominating Turkey’s pro league as a teenager before making it to the NBA.

This season, Sengun’s impact has been felt across the board. His career-high averages in rebounds (10.5), assists (5.1), and steals (1.4) highlight his well-rounded development. He’s also shooting efficiently, with a 49.1% field goal percentage and a true shooting percentage of 54.0%. Although his scoring has dipped slightly, he’s making up for it with improved defense and playmaking.

The Rockets’ recent 125-103 road win over the Trail Blazers was yet another game where Sengun put his dominance on full display as he posted 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists in just 31 minutes while shooting 52.6% from the floor. Performances like these are becoming routine for the 6’11”, 255-pound center, who has played 251 career games with averages of 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Alperen Sengun has the potential to be an All-Star, coming from a small town in Turkey and possibly becoming the first from his country. “Where I grew up, it was just so small city, and like you know, in where I grow up, there’s not rich people, and I wasn’t rich,” Sengun shared in a podcast. He’s now about to lead Houston to a high playoff seed and motivate the next generation of Turkish talent, much like Hedo Türkoğlu did before him.