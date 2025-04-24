The Houston Rockets disappointed in their first playoff game with this core, but they respond admirably in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. In front of a rowdy Toyota Center crowd in Houston, the Rockets handily beat the Warriors 109-94 and evened the series at one game each.

The biggest question coming into the series and coming out of Game 1 surrounded how the Rockets were going to find consistent offense. Houston scored just 85 points in Game 1 despite grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, shooting under 40% from the field and 6-for-29 from 3-point range.

Houston guard Jalen Green was ready to ensure that wasn't going to happen again on Wednesday night. The G-League Ignite product was arguably the best player on the floor in Game 2 and got buckets from everywhere, finishing with 38 points and six assists while shooting 13-for-25 from the floor and 8-for-18 from 3-point range.

Every time the Rockets needed a basket, they went to Green and he delivered. After the game, Rockets fans were parading social media hyping up their young star.

"Jalen Green struggles against the Warriors." Jalen: pic.twitter.com/d3U2BCEdbA — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

If you’re not happy about this Jalen Green performance you’re not a Rockets fan. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jalen Green bounce back pic.twitter.com/gtbF6FiZCV — Cades Attorney 💼👨🏾‍💼 (@CadesAttorney) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green has always been capable of these kinds of performances, and games like this one prove why he has so much upside that Rockets fans are so excited about. He is able to score from all three levels of the floor and can be a true game-breaking option for the Rockets when he gets going like this.

Consistency has been the big problem for Green during his career, and the first two games of this series have been the perfect example of that. In Game 1, he scored just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting from the floor. If the Rockets get the Game 1 version of Green for the rest of this series, they will probably be going home. If they get the Game 2 version, they will be very hard to beat.

The Rockets benefitted some from the Warriors' health issues in Game 2, but they are one of the top teams in the NBA when Green plays like that. If he can bring that type of production and output for the rest of the series, watch out for Houston to knock out the Warriors.