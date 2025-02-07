The three-time NBA All-Star, Anthony Edwards had another incredible game on Thursday night, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets at Target Center. He scored 41 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out six assists.

This was his second straight 40-point game, making history for the franchise. Edwards became the youngest player ever to hit 1,000 career three-pointers. He also set a new Timberwolves record for the most 40-point games (14), passing Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves were trailing 98-92 at the end of the third quarter, but they turned things around in the final period. They outscored Houston 35-16 in the fourth quarter, sealing the comeback. Rudy Gobert got things rolling with two powerful dunks, and Edwards took over from there. He hit three huge three-pointers and scored 16 of his 41 points in the final stretch to take the win.

The Timberwolves got help from its role players, too. Rookie Jaylen Clark had a breakout game, scoring a career-high 17 points off the bench, including four three-pointers. Naz Reid contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Gobert finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Timberwolves dominate the boards. Minnesota outrebounded Houston 47-39, which was essential in the win.

For the Rockets, Jalen Green led the team with 28 points, while Alperen Sengun had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore each contributed 16 points, but their efforts weren’t enough to stop Houston from losing its fifth straight game, and now, with a 32-19 record, they are the fourth-seeded team in the Western Conference.

The game had a playoff-like intensity, with Anthony Edwards exchanging words with Dillon Brooks and multiple players getting technical fouls. The Timberwolves now sit in seventh spot in the West with a record of 29-23 and are now on a two-game winning streak. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers next on Saturday, February 8, at 8:00 PM ET.