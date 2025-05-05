After a poor performance in the Houston Rockets' Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors, it would appear Jalen Green's future in Houston is in doubt. But it would not be if Lou Williams were making the decisions.

Williams, who played half of a season with the Rockets during his 17-year NBA career, acknowledged Green's struggles in the postseason, but then he made a very, very bold comparison.

“Granted, he did struggle in these playoffs,” Williams said of Green on ‘Run It Back'. “But it was his first introduction. Imagine if the Lakers turned their backs on Kobe [Bryant] when he played how he played against the Utah Jazz when he was such a young player. No, you go out there, you have your experiences, you have your ups and downs, you wipe yourself off, and you go in this summer, and you make your adjustments [on] how you can be a better basketball player. In this series, I think he learned that it's other ways to impact the game.”

"Imagine if the Lakers turned their back on Kobe when he played how he played against the Utah Jazz when he was such a young player…there's not a lot of Jalen Green's laying around."@TeamLou23 says the Rockets should NOT trade Green…unless it's for KD or Ja Morant 👀 pic.twitter.com/zaVmWSwmHN — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The comparison will certainly appear almost blasphemous to some NBA fans, particularly Lakers fans. Bryant is one of the greatest and most popular NBA players of all time, having won five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and a league MVP.

Bryant, as Williams alluded to, did struggle early on in his career, however. In his first two playoff appearances (1997 and 1998), Bryant, then a teenage reserve, averaged less than 9 points a game and shot poorly from the field as the Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz both years.

Once he turned 20, he began to turn it around, and alongside Shaquille O'Neal, led the Lakers to three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. He then won two more in 2009 and 2010 while playing alongside Pau Gasol.

Green, 23, just completed his fourth NBA season and is set to make $105.3 million over the next three years. With his increased salary — it nearly triples from this season to next — and the Rockets failing to make it out of the first round as the No. 2 seed, it would seem logical that Houston would at least consider moving Green (along with others, most likely) in hopes of landing a star.

Still, Williams is advocating for the Rockets to stand by their young talent.

“There's not a lot of Jalen Greens just laying around anyways that you can up and move these guys,” Williams said. “I think that's the part of our league that we got to get better at. We're so impatient when we see these guys have struggles, that we just, boom, we're ready to move on from them. No, allow him to grow, allow him to learn and improve his game.”

The Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could ask for a trade this offseason after another first-round exit.