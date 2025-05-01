The Houston Rockets are at their best when Jalen Green is being aggressive and leading the team in scoring. As good as Alperen Sengun is as the team's only All-Star, Green is the X-factor because of his three-way scoring abilities.

Those were on display in Houston's 109-94 Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors when Green scored 38 points with eight triples, but the young guard has been held in check the rest of this first-round series. After eight and nine points in Game 3 and Game 4, respectively, Green only scored 11 points in the team's Game 5 win on Wednesday night. However, the 23-year-old was dealing with a knee injury.

In the first quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Warriors, Green was being defended by Stephen Curry in the corner. When making a move and passing the ball to Sengun at the free-throw line, Green went to cut toward the basket, but his left knee collided with Curry's. The Rockets guard was in immediate discomfort limping towards Houston's bench.

Green was seen grimacing and trying to shake the knee soreness off with the training staff on the bench and the stationary bike near the locker room. Although he was able to return to the 131-116 win, it was clear that something wasn't right with the Rockets' electric scorer.

Despite his clear limitations in the Rockets' win to extend this series, Green made it clear after the game that he “should be good” to play in Game 6 on Friday night in San Francisco, according to Danielle Lerner of The Houston Chronicle.

This is obviously good news for the Rockets, as they will need all hands on deck as they look to force a decisive Game 7 on their home floor. The Warriors won both playoff games in Chase Center against the Rockets, but Houston is no stranger to winning in San Francisco.

The Rockets defeated the Warriors 106-96 in front of the Golden State faithful on Apr. 6. This win ultimately led Houston to claim the 2-seed and it directly resulted in the Dubs falling to the 7-seed in the Western Conference standings.

Emotions will be running high in Game 6 on Friday night in a game that could go either way. Houston has been at its best throughout the 2024-25 season when Jalen Green is scoring, and they will be banking on him having another performance like he did earlier this season when he decimated the Warriors' defense.