With the news of Kevin Durant being traded to the Houston Rockets, there was no doubt that the deal had sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world. As fans got to see Durant's reaction to the Rockets trade on stage at Fanatics Fest, he spoke with Kay Adams shortly after in what appears to be one of the first interviews since the news broke.

In the interview with Adams, she would ask, “Why Houston,” since Durant had the team as one of his preferred destinations, which led to the star's response about loving the “leadership.” He would also speak about how dangerous the team can be, but didn't want to jump and give them huge expectations.

“They had a great season last year. Love their leadership. I felt like I'd be a good addition,” Durant said.

“We shall see,” Durant continued. “Gonna be a solid team. Won 50-plus games last year. Played a great season, but all this stuff takes time and work and effort and execution. So we'll see what happens.

We're speechless, but KD has words🚀@heykayadams catches up with @KDTrey5 for his first interview as a Houston Rocket. pic.twitter.com/ccj5ouju1h — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant speaks more about the trade to the Rockets

As there were immense rumors around the Rockets going after Durant, Adams would also ask if there was an idea that he knew the news was coming sooner rather than later, he said he “had an idea,” but didn't know of the timetable. Durant said he's glad it happened at Fanatics Fest, where he was seen on stage reacting to the news, but expressed to Adams that it was a “nerve-wracking” feeling, but happy to be able to “dictate” his path and be with a team “that values you.”

“When people could just hang your career in the balance like that and just choose what they want to do with your career, it's a nerve-wracking feeling,” Durant said. “But being able to kind of dictate what you want to do, and then being with a team that values you, I'm looking forward to it.”

Durant would be traded for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. At any rate, Houston looks to further improve after finishing 50-32, which put them second in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.