The Houston Rockets earned the two-seed in the Western Conference this year, but they are down 2-1 in their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Fans are calling them one of the worst two seeds ever, and while their future is bright, they might still be a piece away from true contention. Luckily enough for Houston, there might be a big-name superstar hitting the trade block this offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo could realistically be on the move this offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks are down 3-1 in their series against the Indiana Pacers, and a third-straight first-round exit seems likely because Damian Lillard suffered a potentially significant injury in Game 4. Lillard left the game with what might have been a torn achilles. If Lillard's official diagnosis is as detrimental as expected, then Antetokounmpo might have to request a trade in order to join a team that is more likely to contend for championships. The Rockets are one of the few teams that are both close to contending and have the tradable capital to get an Antetokounmpo deal done.

Rockets trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Jock Landale, Nate Williams, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick (via Suns)

If the Rockets are unable to come back in their series against the Warriors, then Houston might have to consider sacrificing some of their young talent and draft capital for an upgrade. The two-seed has only lost to the seven-seed six times in NBA history. Alperen Sengun is a young player who has already made the All-Star Game, and Amen Thompson likely isn't far away from achieving that feat. Other recent first-round picks, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard, are all already contributing, but the Rockets don't have a megastar on their roster.

Most championship-winning teams have a player who is clearly a top-10 player in the NBA. Antetokounmpo certainly fits the bill in that regard, and the Rockets should do whatever it takes to acquire him. In this deal, it costs Houston Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, Nate Williams, Smith, Landale, and four first-round picks to get the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo would be a perfect frontcourt partner for Sengun. The Rockets' center is one of the best passing big men in the NBA, but he lacks on the defensive end, especially when it comes to physicality and rim protection. Antetokounmpo just so happens to be one of the freakiest athletes and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He'd also thrive catching lobs and backdoor cuts from Sengun.

Antetokounmpo is a physical specimen, and the Rockets already have some of the best athletes in the NBA in Green, Thompson, and Whitmore. Opponents wouldn't have the defensive firepower to slow down so much explosion. While the departures of Brooks, Smith, and Sheppard wouldn't be easy to deal with, Antetokounmpo more than makes up for the lost production, and the Rockets still hold onto seven of their 10 best players in this deal.

Can the Rockets get a better trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

There aren't many teams that have enough ammunition or financial flexibility to pull off a trade for Antetokounmpo. The Rockets are one of them. In fact, the Oklahoma City Thunder might be the only team with more trading power than Houston. The Rockets have both young players and future draft picks to spare, as well as the matching salaries to make a deal work for a max contract player.

This trade proposal should be enticing for the Bucks. Not only do they land four first-round picks, but one of those first-rounders comes from a Phoenix Suns team that could have one of the worst records in the NBA in 2027. With so few future draft picks at their disposal, the Bucks would be happy to add so much capital.

They also land three intriguing players in this deal. Brooks is a defensive ace and the type of enforcer that every team needs, and Smith has developed into a nice 3-and-D player. As a recent number three overall pick, there is perhaps even more potential to unlock with the power forward.

The team would definitely get more out of Sheppard. The Kentucky product was also picked third overall, but as recently as last year's draft. A deep roster prevented him from making much of an impact with the Rockets as a rookie, but he was unstoppable in the G-League all year long, and there were those out there who pinned him as the best prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Bucks could afford to hand him the keys in hopes that he develops into a star.

Antetokounmpo recently suggested that he wouldn't request a trade from the Bucks, but a third straight first-round postseason exit and a serious injury from Lillard could be enough to make him change his mind. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in Bucks history, if not the very best, but a trade out of town certainly isn't out of the question.