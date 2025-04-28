Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard suffered an injury in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs that might have signaled the end of his pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard left the 129-103 loss with a left leg injury, and early reports fear that it could be a torn Achilles tendon. The Bucks are now down 3-1 in the series, and another loss would result in their third straight first-round postseason exit.

Antetokounmpo has long emphasized a desire to win and be surrounded by winning pieces. Without Lillard, the Bucks don't have that, and the former MVP could request a trade this offseason.

If Antetokounmpo does want out, then the Bucks will demand a king's ransom for his services. No team has more to offer in a trade than the Oklahoma City Thunder, so they very well could be the team that trades for The Greek Freak.

Thunder trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thunder receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Nikola Topic, 2025 first-round pick (via Heat), 2025 first-round pick (Clippers pick swap), 2025 first-round pick (via 76ers), 2026 first-round pick (via Jazz), 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick (via Nuggets), 2029 first-round pick (via Nuggets)

Note: These teams would have to wait until June 22 to make this trade because of Alex Caruso's contract extension.

The Thunder don't necessarily need Antetokounmpo. They cruised to the best record in the NBA this season, and considering they just swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, they might coast to an NBA Finals victory. The team is led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but they also have incredible depth and tons of future draft picks.

In fact, the Thunder have more draft capital than any other team in the league. So much so, that they can make a blockbuster trade and still retain enough capital to replenish the roster through the draft for years to come.

A trade for Antetokounmpo might require more draft picks than any NBA trade before. The Thunder should not be afraid to sacrifice a surplus of draft picks because Antetokounmpo is that special of a player, though.

In this trade, it takes seven first-rounders and three potential rotation players to get the deal done. Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the NBA. He has two MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP to his name. On offense, Antetokounmpo is unguardable in the painted area, and he is an elite defensive player who can defend both inside and outside.

The Thunder have thrived playing two big men with both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren on the roster, but Antetokounmpo would serve as a massive upgrade over Hartenstein. He'd also more than make up for the defense that would be lost by trading Alex Caruso.

Nikola Topic, last year's 12th overall pick, is a part of this trade proposal to sweeten the offer. While the Thunder like his potential, the team has proven that they can thrive without him. The would-be rookie has missed the entirety of his first season due to injury.

This trade might appear unnecessary for the Thunder, especially if they do go on to win the championship. However, the rich might as well get richer, and the team can outbid anybody else for Antetokounmpo's services if he demands a trade.

Should the Bucks start a rebuild and trade Giannis Antetokounmpo?

When the Bucks won the NBA Finals in 2021, it looked like they could compete for years to come. Instead, they've since lost in the conference semifinals and twice in the first round. A third straight first-round exit appears to be right around the corner.

The team needed changes a couple of offseasons ago, which is why they traded for Lillard. He was supposed to form half of arguably the best duo in the NBA with Antetokounmpo, but it hasn't worked out that way, and now changes are imminent yet again.

Antetokounmpo wants to win, as evidenced by comments he has made throughout his career. That is why nobody would be that surprised if he requested a trade.

Trading the franchise megastar wouldn't be easy for the Bucks, but if they had to do it, then they should try and do business with the Thunder. Everybody saw how well the Thunder have been set up since they traded for tons of young talent and draft capital when they sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

A trade with Oklahoma City could set up Milwaukee in a similar fashion. In this trade proposal, five of the seven first-round picks the Bucks would bring in would happen within the next two NBA Drafts, so the team would be able to kick off their rebuild right away. The Bucks are low on draft picks, so adding this much draft capital would be super enticing.

The team also adds three solid pieces to their roster. Hartenstein and Caruso are under contract for years to come, meaning they could still be around by the time the Bucks are ready to compete again, or they'd carry enough trade value to flip for even more draft capital.

Topic would also be a worthwhile addition. The 2024 rookie class was weak, but Topic was a lottery pick just last year and could break out as one of the best players from his class once he is ready to play.

All in all, an Antetokounmpo trade wouldn't be an easy pill for the Bucks to swallow, but if they had to trade him, then there is no better trading partner than the Thunder. Oklahoma City can offer so much that Milwaukee would have to consider trading Antetokounmpo even if he didn't end up requesting a trade.