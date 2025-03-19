Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam carry injury statuses going into Wednesday's matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

According to the injury report, Haliburton is questionable as he is dealing with low back soreness. On the other hand, Siakam is also questionable due to personal reasons.

This season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, nine assists and 3.5 rebounds per game after 62 appearances. He missed the Pacers' 132-130 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 17 due to the injury.

Siakam is producing 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest after 66 games. Like Haliburton, he was also absent from the Timberwolves game due to his own injury.

Pacers injury report after Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam

Aside from Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, there are six other players having injury statuses on the Pacers' injury report.

Isaiah Jackson is the only player out as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. The three players who are probable include Rayj Dennis, Enrique Freeman and Quenton Jackson, all on two-way deals with Indiana.

The remaining players who are questionable feature Jarace Walker and Johnny Furphy. The former has a right ankle sprain while the latter is managing through an illness.

Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks remain shorthanded, having many question marks on how many players they will be available due to their presence on the injury report.

Seven players are out for Wednesday's game. The list includes Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

There are three players who can take part in the matchup despite having questionable statuses. Brandon Williams is dealing with left hamstring tightness, Kai Jones has a left quad strain, and Jaden Hardy is recovering from a right ankle sprain.