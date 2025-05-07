The Indiana Pacers walked away with a 2-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night after one of the most exciting finishes so far in the NBA postseason. Donovan Mitchell out-dueled Tyrese Haliburton for the first 47 minutes of the game, but the former All-Star guard took over in the final seconds, icing the game for Indiana. The win was so profound that it spurred an apology from Lou Williams, a former NBA player turned media personality.

Throughout the season and even during the playoffs, Williams called the Pacers a boring team. To him, they didn't have any players capable of making big plays when the team needed them most. After a couple of thrilling victories over the Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, he issued an apology to the Pacers fanbase.

"I want to apologize to Indiana. I'm a man and I was wrong. Y'all aren't a boring basketball team. Y'all can get out of my mentions." Lou Williams giving the Pacers their due following their big Game 2 win over the Cavs 👏 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/Kpdkyn051W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

After entering the fourth quarter facing a 14-point deficit, Haliburton led a thunderous comeback. Key plays from Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith set the table to their leader to steal the game with a straightaway three-pointer over Ty Jerome in the final seconds.

As the series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4, the Pacers have all the momentum. Cleveland is still waiting for multiple players to return to the lineup after suffering injuries. Darius Garland, DeAndre Hunter, nor Evan Mobley played in Game 2. Teams that lose the first two games of a playoff series at home rarely complete the comeback, so the Cavaliers are fighting history in the playoffs yet again.

After Haliburton was named as the league's most overrated player by his peers, he has been on a mission. After his performances in the postseason, even Mitchell doesn't want fans to say that his opponent receives too much hype.