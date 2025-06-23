All good things come to an end, but the Indiana Pacers at least hoped that the ending wouldn't be so bitter. On Sunday night, the Pacers' championship dreams got dashed completely by a dominant Oklahoma City Thunder team that used a powerful third quarter to take a Game 7 lead that they wouldn't relinquish en route to a 103-91 victory.

For a Pacers team that has overcome so much adversity this postseason alone, the hope was that they had one last miracle run left in them. But they couldn't conjure up one last burst of magic at their darkest hour. Even then, they can hold their head up high knowing they did their best, shocking the world by coming this close to winning the NBA championship.

“what a run 💔,” reads the Pacers' post on their official account on X (formerly) following their defeat.

Indeed, this playoff run is filled with so many epic moments that are sure to live long in the memory of not just Pacers fans, but even for the general NBA fanbase. From the first round all the way to the NBA Finals, the Pacers made it clear that they had the heart of a champion, which would have made them one of the most incredible title-winning teams of all-time had they managed to go all the way.

Alas, even the clock had to strike midnight for Cinderella. Perhaps in the coming years, they'll manage to make the glass slipper fit for good.

Pacers' run to the NBA Finals in 2025 will forever be iconic

The Pacers may not have been able to capture the NBA championship in 2025, but (cliché alert) they were able to capture the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. Every round gave fans a lasting memory to hold on to, which, after processing the grief that comes with losing Game 7 of the NBA Finals, will put in perspective just how magical everything that happened truly was.

In Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, they managed to end the series in Game 5 with an 8-0 run in overtime which was punctuated by a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner. The following round, they stole Game 2 from right underneath the Cleveland Cavaliers, overturning a seven-point deficit with less than 50 seconds left in the game and snatched it all with a Haliburton game-winning triple.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers committed grand larceny in Game 1, storming back from 15 down late in the fourth, forcing overtime thanks to a Haliburton stepback shot (that had him thinking the game was over) and then putting on an offensive clinic in the extra period to put the New York Knicks on the backfoot. And then in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton had another magical moment, drilling a game-winning midrange shot over the grill of Cason Wallace to give the Pacers a 1-0 lead.

These are memories that no one can take away from anyone. The ending may have been bitter for the Pacers, but the road leading up to the end was filled with sweet moments, reminding everyone that sometimes, it's not all about the destination.