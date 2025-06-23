The clock has finally struck midnight on the Indiana Pacers' Cinderella run in the 2025 NBA playoffs, as they saw their championship dreams come to a bitter end in a gut-wrenching 103-91 Game 7 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. They fought tooth and nail even after Tyrese Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury, but they did not have enough in the end to take the squad to victory lane after such a memorable season filled with so many clutch heroics and improbable comebacks.

Given how nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, this makes the Pacers' near-miss all the more heartbreaking — especially when next season is going to be very different with Haliburton looking likely to miss an extended period of time due to injury. But fans gave this team their due props especially for the way they've battled adversity all season long to come so close to a title, only to come so far in the end.

“Take a minute to show some appreciation to this group of men… This team never quit, no matter how bleak the circumstances. They played with grit and passion every time they took the floor. Thank you for taking us on this magical ride @Pacers 🙏🙏 Proud of you guys,” X user @cruzmartinvoice wrote.

“Pacers entire playoff run was incredible. Full of special moments & memories that’ll last a lifetime, hate to see it end like this,” @childishtey added.

Pacers fans process gut-wrenching Game 7 defeat vs. Thunder

For so long, it looked as though this Pacers team had destiny on their side. What else would explain all of those times where they turned a win expectation chart on its head? But the Thunder simply had too much talent, too much defensive prowess that even the league's darlings couldn't muster the juice that was required to get over the hump.

Nonetheless, the Pacers proved that they can hang with the best of the best, and fans are looking forward to what a bright future this team has, Haliburton injury notwithstanding.

“Pacers are gonna win it all one day. And when they do, Indy won’t sleep for a week. What a season,” @STLCards_Colts wrote.

“I love this Pacers team. The greatest basketball I’ve had the privilege of watching in my entire life. The hardest part isn’t even that it ended in a loss. It’s that Tyrese is hurt and we didn’t even get to see what this game would’ve looked like if he’d played it,” @DPBogle added.

“So proud of this Pacers team. Went on an incredible run with nearly every single “expert” doubting them and/or showing their complete ignorance along the way. I hope Ty is able to come back stronger than ever, because that revenge tour is gonna hit hard,” @nerdoftherings1 furthered.