Ahead of the game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, the home team used a WWE-themed intro featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during the “Attitude Era.” It helped get fans hyped for the game.

The video, which was backed by Limp Bizkit's “My Way,” showed a compilation of the Pacers highlights with footage of The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin's classic WWE battles intertwined.

It then led to the starting five introductions. Of course, it was fitting, given Tyrese Haliburton's WWE fandom. He has previously appeared on the June 28, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During the show, he faced off with New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson.

Haliburton is not shy about his fandom. He previously revealed his top five WWE Superstars to be Roman Reigns, John Cena, Shawn Michales, The Undertaker, and Shelton Benjamin.

Did the Pacers win against the Pistons?

The WWE montage helped the Pacers win their game against the Pistons. They scored 40 points in the first quarter and held on to win 133-19.

Pascal Siakam led the way with 37 points. Haliburton also had 30 of his own. The team's center, Myles Turner, also had a respectable 24 and seven rebounds.

The Pacers move to 26-20 with their latest win. They currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are sandwiched between the Milwaukee Bucks (26-19) and the Orlando Magic (24-24).

The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin's heated WWE feud

During the “Attitude Era,” WWE's top stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, had one of the company's top feuds.

They had a legendary trilogy of WrestleMania matches. Their first match took place at WrestleMania 15, with Austin picking up the win over The Rock. He won the WWF Championship as a result.

Two years later, they met in the main event of WrestleMania 17. Austin once again beat The Rock for the WWF Championship. The trilogy concluded two years later when The Rock finally overcame Austin on the grandest stage of them all.

They had several other matches that weren't at WrestleMania, but that is the trilogy they are most known for. The Rock and Austin will forever be tied to the hip.

Both of their WWE careers were shortened but for different reasons. Austin retired from in-ring competition in 2003 after his final WrestleMania match against The Rock.

While he would make sporadic appearances as an on-screen character, Austin would stay retired for almost two decades. He eventually returned to the ring in 2022, facing Kevin Owens in a “No Holds Barred” match at WrestleMania 38.

The Rock became a movie star and left WWE in 2004. He would return in 2011 to set up a feud with John Cena. They would face at WrestleMania 28 in a match dubbed “Once in a Lifetime.” The following year, they had a rematch at WrestleMania 29.

He then would continue to make sporadic appearances over the next few years. The Rock had a full-time run in 2024. He seemingly teased a feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This eventually led to him becoming the “Final Boss” and teaming with Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.