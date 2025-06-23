It's hard to imagine just how much heartbreak and pain the Indiana Pacers are feeling right now after coming so close yet so far of an NBA championship. Not only did they lose Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-91, they also lost Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury that is likely to keep him out for quite a long period of time. There is so much devastation around the Pacers after they let their best chance as a franchise to win a championship slip away from their fingertips.

Nonetheless, not too many believed that the Pacers could make it this far in the playoffs. But the players had unshakeable belief in what they could accomplish and came to within just one win away from a title, and for a good while, the Pacers' loyal fanbase believed that this team could perhaps be the one that gets the franchise over the hump.

As for Pascal Siakam, he credited the Pacers' fanbase for instilling so much belief in them and vice versa. Siakam also made sure to tell them that they gave it their all, heartbreaking result in Game 7 of the NBA Finals notwithstanding.

“It was refreshing to be in that environment and to see how much basketball means for people (in Indiana). I hope you guys can see that we fought hard and we couldn’t get it done,” Siakam said, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Next season is going to be a more difficult one for the Pacers. The entire league will be wary of what they're capable of, and to make matters worse, they're likely not going to have Haliburton at all for its entirety.

But if there's a lesson to be learned in this year's playoffs, it's that these Pacers can never be counted out in any capacity.

Pascal Siakam has transformed the Pacers

This Pacers team became what it is today upon the arrival of Siakam via trade from the Toronto Raptors in early 2024. Siakam was such a crucial, do-it-all piece, a big forward who can feast on mismatches, create shots for himself and his teammates, and play incredible defense both on and off the ball.

Siakam was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP for a reason, and he was the Pacers' most consistent player throughout the entire postseason. He probably would have been the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award had Indiana managed to take care of business in Game 7. But alas, Siakam and company look to do it again in the coming years — this time looking to finish the job.