It's hard to imagine just how much heartbreak and pain the Indiana Pacers are feeling right now after coming so close yet so far of an NBA championship. Not only did they lose Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-91, they also lost Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury that is likely to keep him out for quite a long period of time. There is so much devastation around the Pacers after they let their best chance as a franchise to win a championship slip away from their fingertips.

Nonetheless, not too many believed that the Pacers could make it this far in the playoffs. But the players had unshakeable belief in what they could accomplish and came to within just one win away from a title, and for a good while, the Pacers' loyal fanbase believed that this team could perhaps be the one that gets the franchise over the hump.

As for Pascal Siakam, he credited the Pacers' fanbase for instilling so much belief in them and vice versa. Siakam also made sure to tell them that they gave it their all, heartbreaking result in Game 7 of the NBA Finals notwithstanding.

“It was refreshing to be in that environment and to see how much basketball means for people (in Indiana). I hope you guys can see that we fought hard and we couldn’t get it done,” Siakam said, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Next season is going to be a more difficult one for the Pacers. The entire league will be wary of what they're capable of, and to make matters worse, they're likely not going to have Haliburton at all for its entirety.

But if there's a lesson to be learned in this year's playoffs, it's that these Pacers can never be counted out in any capacity.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s exit highlights Jayson Tatum similarity beyond injuryJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark revs the indy car before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark reacts to Tyrese Haliburton’s devastating Game 7 injury in Pacers lossJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates his game-winning three-point basket in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.
Pacers’ silver lining to Tyrese Haliburton injury is NBA Finals trade that just happenedJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
TJ McConnell hits Pacers with harsh reality check after NBA Finals lossJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with teammates after tying the game in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers use three words to sum up painful end to 2025 NBA Finals runJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Rick Carlisle’s heartbreaking reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s injury after Game 7David Yapkowitz ·

Pascal Siakam has transformed the Pacers

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after receiving the Larry Bird MVP Trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This Pacers team became what it is today upon the arrival of Siakam via trade from the Toronto Raptors in early 2024. Siakam was such a crucial, do-it-all piece, a big forward who can feast on mismatches, create shots for himself and his teammates, and play incredible defense both on and off the ball.

Siakam was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP for a reason, and he was the Pacers' most consistent player throughout the entire postseason. He probably would have been the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award had Indiana managed to take care of business in Game 7. But alas, Siakam and company look to do it again in the coming years — this time looking to finish the job.