Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers are going head-to-head with Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. After stealing Game 1 on the road, Indiana remains hungry and is looking to steal a second game going back to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

Pascal Siakam sets new personal record in Game 2 vs. Knicks

Siakam scored 23 points with three rebounds and one assist in the first half on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. The 23 points in the first-half marked a new playoff career-high for a half by Siakam.

Pascal Siakam scored 23 points in the first half tonight on 9-of-13 shooting. According to Stathead, it's a new playoff career-high for a half, which previously was 22 points.

This is also the fourth time in Siakam's playoff career that he recorded a 20-point scoring half.

Siakam and the Pacers have been the comeback kings of this postseason, with three historic comebacks from down seven points in the final minute to win a playoff game.

Since 1997-98, teams are 4-1,640 when trailing by seven or more points in the final minute of the 4th quarter and overtime in the playoffs.

The Pacers have accounted for three of those wins. And they've completed all three of those in these playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers.

Since 1997-98, teams are 4-1,640 when trailing by 7+ in the final minute of the 4th quarter/OT in the playoffs. The Pacers account for THREE of those wins. ALL in these playoffs.

“I think we work hard,” Siakam said after a recent Pacers win. “I think we have a group of people that probably wasn’t given anything. We’re in a situation where, at the end of the day, nobody really cared to see us win.

“When you have that, you have this belief of like, ‘It’s us against everybody.’ … we are who we are. That’s our team and the guys around – I said that in the summer, ‘look at everybody around this room like this is who we are and this is what we have. We’ve believed that from the beginning and that’s what we got to continue to do. When times are tough, we just rely on each other and that’s all it is to be honest. Like I said, there’s no ego, no emotions, it’s just about correcting the mistakes and getting better as a team and that’s what you want to have on your team.”

At the half of Game 2, the Pacers trail the Knicks 52-49. No other Indiana player scored in double-figures. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson recorded 17 points and three assists while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 points with four rebounes.