The Indiana Pacers dropped their season opener in double overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-135, but the effort showed plenty of fight. Without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the year with a torn Achilles, Indiana pushed the reigning champions to the limit at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyler Smith of Indy Sports Legends shared Carlisle's postgame comments on X following the loss.

“This group, it's grit. There's not gonna be any sugar pill to solve the challenges that are coming every night. We're just gonna have to have an attitude of loving the challenge of the NBA when you're not whole,” Carlisle said.

Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 36 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the first overtime. Pascal Siakam chipped in 32 points and 15 boards, while Obi Toppin added 20 off the bench. The Pacers matched Oklahoma City's intensity throughout regulation and the first extra period before running out of steam in the second overtime.

The injury situation remains brutal for Indiana. Andrew Nembhard left the game with a sore left shoulder after taking on full-time point guard duties. T.J. McConnell is sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring injury, and rookie Kam Jones sat out with back soreness.

The depleted backcourt forced Carlisle to rely heavily on unconventional lineups and extended minutes for his top scorers. Those adjustments kept Indiana competitive, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a career-high 55 points for Oklahoma City, ultimately proving too much down the stretch. The Thunder outscored the Pacers 17-11 in the second overtime period to seal the victory.

Despite the loss, Indiana's competitiveness against a Finals rematch opponent showed the team's resolve. The Pacers hit the road next, starting with Memphis on Oct. 25 before facing Minnesota and Dallas. Carlisle's emphasis on embracing adversity will be tested immediately as his shorthanded squad navigates a tough early schedule.