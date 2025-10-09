Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell will miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season with a left hamstring injury, head coach Rick Carlisle announced on Thursday afternoon.

McConnell suffered this injury in Tuesday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game Indiana won 126-125 in overtime. Carlisle told reporters on Thursday that the veteran guard will miss at least a month with this injury.

In eight minutes off the bench against the Wolves, McConnell scored seven points and added three assists to his name.

This is a significant loss for Carlisle and the Pacers, especially considering that they will already be tested entering the new year without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. After suffering a torn Achilles in the team's Game 7 loss in the 2025 NBA Finals, Haliburton will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Andrew Nembhard and McConnell were expected to be the two lead guards for the Pacers entering the new season, but McConnell's injury adds a lot of mystery to Indiana's backcourt rotation.

Last season, McConnell played in 79 games, only starting in one. He averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor. What the 33-year-old guard achieved in the postseason is the reason why he's such a valuable part of their roster.

In 23 playoff games during the Pacers' NBA Finals run, McConnell averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor. He scored at least 10 points in five of the seven championship games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Between his playmaking abilities, craftiness, and defensive intensity, McConnell has established himself as the heart and soul of the Pacers. His presence on the court is important to this team's success, and his bench production won't be replicated by any other player.

Without McConnell and Haliburton to begin the season, the Pacers are left with Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, and Bennedict Mathurin as their primary ball-handlers.

It is worth noting that Indiana recently signed Cam Payne to a training camp contract on Thursday after waiving veteran guard Delon Wright. Unfortunately for Wright, his time with the Pacers was cut short as a result of a head injury.

The Pacers will see what type of production Payne can provide the rest of the preseason before deciding if they want to offer him an Opening Night roster spot.

Further updates on McConnell's health and return to basketball activities will be provided by the Pacers after the regular season begins.