In a season filled with growing pains for the Indiana Pacers, one moment stood out as genuinely special. Veteran guard TJ McConnell etched his name into NBA history during Indiana’s 127-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. He became just the second player ever to record 3,000 career assists off the bench. The rarity of the accomplishment, which was previously achieved only by Lou Williams, prompted an immediate reaction from franchise star Tyrese Haliburton. The latter called the milestone ‘crazy' and ‘special' on social media. It highlighted McConnell’s unlikely journey from undrafted prospect to elite reserve playmaker.

McConnell reached the mark early. He delivered the historic assist in the first quarter as part of his usual high-energy floor leadership. Now in his 11th NBA season, the Arizona product has long built a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable bench conductors. He combines relentless pace with sharp decision-making. Averaging 10.0 points and 4.9 assists in 2025–26, McConnell continues to be a stabilizing force for a roster searching for consistency.

That consistency has been elusive for Indiana this season. The Pacers sit at 10-32, last in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have derailed momentum early and often. Haliburton’s Achilles injury looms largest. It has forced Andrew Nembhard into an expanded role while Pascal Siakam carries the primary scoring burden. Wins have been scarce, but effort has not.

For McConnell, the milestone adds another chapter to a career defined by perseverance. Despite missing time earlier in the year with a hamstring injury, he has remained a vocal leader and tone-setter. In a difficult season, his historic night, and Haliburton’s public salute, served as a reminder that even amid losses, meaningful moments still matter.