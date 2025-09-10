As he continues to recover from his Achilles injury, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton found the time to support the Indiana Fever in their game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

It was the Fever's final game of the regular season, and Haliburton made sure that he was there to see it courtside. It didn't hurt that the team was battling the league-leading Lynx, who have been nothing but remarkable this season.

The 25-year-old Haliburton attended the game with his fiancee, Jade Jones, and Fever guard Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Tyrese Haliburton courtside for the Fever-Lynx matchup tonight 💛🏀 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/vHIr6ucBfi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Like the Pacers star, Clark remains out due to a groin injury and a bone bruise in her left knee. The two players have developed a tight friendship after both ended up in Indiana.

But even without the 23-year-old Clark, the Fever pulled off the upset versus the Lynx, 83-72, to finish the regular season with a 24-20 record. They could get the sixth seed in the playoffs if the Golden State Valkyries lose their last two assignments.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points, including 4-of-5 shooting from long distance, while forward Aliyah Boston added 12 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Forward Natasha Howard chipped in 10 markers and seven boards.

It has been a see-saw campaign for the Fever due to the rash of injuries to their players. Aside from Clark, the squad also lost guards Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries.

Still, the fans, including Haliburton, have kept their faith, pinning their hopes on Clark possibly returning in the playoffs.

The Pacers, meanwhile, will enter the new season with a lot of uncertainties due to Haliburton being sidelined for an extended period. While he has been making strides in his recovery, there's still no clear timetable for his return.

Without the two-time All-Star, the Pacers will rely on forwards Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith and guards Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and TJ McConnell to carry the fight and sustain their momentum from last season's run to the NBA Finals.