It is do or die for the Indiana Pacers as they trail 3-2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Their chances of forcing a Game 7 will, in part, depend on the health of Tyrese Haliburton, who sustained a strained right calf following their Game 5 loss on Monday.

However, Haliburton isn't giving in and plans to play in the critical Game 6 on Thursday night in Indianapolis, per The Pat McAfee Show.

“Tyrese Haliburton has every intention of playing tonight,” ESPN NBA writer Shams Charania said to McAfee. “He's fully intending to be out there tonight.”

Up to this point, Haliburton has been the Pacers ace. He is averaging 15 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game against the Thunder.

Already, Haliburton established a place in NBA lore with his Game 1 buzzer-beater that shocked everyone. During this postseason, Haliburton averaged 18. 6 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game over a 20-game stretch.

His ability to perform in the clutch has garnered praise, as well as echoes of Reggie Miller from the past. There is no question that he is a valuable presence for the Pacers, and there would be no better clutch moment than rallying his team to the title.

So, will he be helping or hurting?

The risks and rewards of Tyrese Haliburton in Game 6

In addition to rising to the occasion, Haliburton is a dynamic playmaker and leader for the Pacers.

He can get the best out of his players, and his being on the floor helps provide a boost in confidence. As a playmaker, his ability to create opportunities for his teammates and himself is a significant factor in the Pacer's success.

Plus, the hometown crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse can play a role in getting him to be at his best.

On the other hand, he could run the risk of further injury, the Thunder's offense could take advantage of his hobbled status, and his overall play could be significantly limited.