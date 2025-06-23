Like all fans of the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton, rising WWE star Bronson Reed was devastated by his Game 7 injury in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his well wishes for Haliburton. “Feel for Haliburton,” Reed wrote on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Fans had a mixed response in the comments section of Reed's post. One fan sympathized, saying, “Same,” while another criticized him, saying, “He injured himself doing a real sport unlike you.”

Reed knows a thing or two about devastating injuries. He suffered a foot injury at the 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. It kept him out of action for nearly six months before returning at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bronson Reed is one of WWE's rising stars. Currently, he is in a faction with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, a former world champion and a future world champion.

Previously, he had a feud with Rollins. However, they are now stablemates and friends for the time being. We will have to see how WWE continues the group's story going forward.

So far, Reed has only won one championship in his career.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's NBA Finals Game 7 injury

Haliburton's injury occurred early on in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder. He went down and was writhing in pain on the floor.

He was unable to return to the game, leaving his team without their starting point guard. The extent of the injury is still unclear, but it appeared to be serious. Hopefully, Haliburton will make a speedy recovery from whatever the injury is and will be back on the court soon.

As a result, the Pacers were unable to keep pace with the Thunder, losing Game 7 by a dozen points. Before his exit, Haliburton scored nine points while making three of his five shots from the floor.

Luckily, backup guard Benedict Mathurin stepped up in his place. He scored 24 points off the bench, making all 10 of his free throws as well. T.J. McConnell also scored 16 points while making eight of his 13 shots.